Law enforcers to be deployed at puja mondops from Sept 24: Home Adviser

Home Affairs adviser Lt Gen (retired) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that members of law enforcement agencies will be on the field from September 24 to ensure peaceful celebrations of Durga Puja.

“The Ministry of Women and Children Affairs will appoint 80,000 volunteers during the festival this year as it is important for all of us to remain vigilant.”

The Home Adviser came up with these information while talking to reporters following a meeting of the Advisory Council on Law and Order at the Secretariat.

The adviser said that incidents of idol vandalism have significantly decreased this year, adding that, “Those involved in idol vandalism are being identified through CCTV footages.”