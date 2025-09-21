Rizvi warns of conspiracy against independenc-sovereignty

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged that a deep-rooted conspiracy is underway to undermine Bangladesh’s independence and sovereignty.

Speaking at a discussion held at the National Press Club on Sunday, Rizvi said, “Since August 5, the changed political situation has triggered threats from neighboring countries and the rise of various forces inside the country. This has created the ground for a major conspiracy against our independence.”

The discussion, organised by 7 November Generation, focused on Dr. Maruf Mallik’s book “A Theoretical Analysis of Bangladeshi Nationalism: The Crisis of Civic and Nationalist Nationalism.” BNP Standing Committee member Dr. Abdul Moyeen Khan, Organizing Secretary Principal Selim Bhuiyan, and senior journalist Amirul Islam Kagzi, among others, were present.

Rizvi said the BNP was being unfairly targeted in both media and social platforms. “If any incident involves our activists, Jamaat’s name is also dragged in. Yet the media highlights BNP’s so-called failures. Even when Jamaat leaders are implicated in scandals, blame is shifted onto us,” he remarked.

He alleged that the smear campaign was first initiated by a government adviser and later amplified by a political party. “Narratives are being fabricated deliberately to discredit the BNP,” he added.

Referring to the DUCSU vice president election, Rizvi questioned whether the VP had been granted “magisterial powers” to fine shops inside the university. “That money is reportedly going to Jamaat’s Baytul Mal. Is there any legal basis for this?” he asked.

He further criticized attempts to use student dormitories for political influence by providing iron beds and other facilities, saying it undermines education and campus life.

Rizvi also stressed that the BNP takes strict action when allegations arise within the party. “We suspend, expel, and punish when necessary. But this never gets reported. Instead, there is a deliberate effort to malign us in the media,” he said.