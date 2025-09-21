Real Madrid maintain perfect start with 2-0 win over Espanyol

Real Madrid extended their flawless start to the season with a 2-0 victory over Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, marking their fifth straight win in La Liga and sixth in all competitions. The result strengthens their lead at the top of the table and continues a bright beginning under new manager Xabi Alonso.

Espanyol began the game on the front foot, with Edu Exposito testing Thibaut Courtois early. But chances were limited for both sides until the 22nd minute when Eder Militao broke the deadlock with a stunning long-range strike from 30 yards—Madrid’s only shot on target in a quiet first half.

The hosts found momentum early in the second half, and it was Kylian Mbappe who doubled the lead. After a clever cutback from Vinicius Junior, Mbappe fired home from outside the box to net his seventh goal of the season and score in his third straight game.

Madrid came close to adding a third, with both Mbappe and Vinicius denied by Espanyol keeper Marko Dmitrovic, and Vinicius also rattling the post. Despite the missed opportunities, the home side comfortably saw out the match.

There was further reason to celebrate for Madrid fans as midfielders Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham returned to action after lengthy injury layoffs.

The win moves Real Madrid five points clear at the top of La Liga with 15 points. Espanyol, who suffered their first defeat of the season, remain fourth with 10 points. Barcelona, with a game in hand, sit just behind on goal difference, while Villarreal occupy third place, also on 10 points.