England clinch 2–0 T20 series win over Ireland

England clinched a 2–0 win in their three-match T20 International series against Ireland, wrapping up the campaign with a six-wicket victory in the third and final match held at Malahide Cricket Club on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 155, the visitors reached the mark comfortably with 17 balls to spare, finishing on 155 for 4. Jordan Cox was the standout performer with a brisk 55 off 35 deliveries, while Tom Banton provided a steady finish, remaining unbeaten on 37 off 26.

Earlier, Gareth Delany powered Ireland to a competitive total with an enterprising 48 off 29 balls, helping the hosts post 154 for 8 after being put in to bat.

The second T20I, scheduled for Friday, was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain on the Irish coast.

England had taken a 1–0 lead in the series on Wednesday with a four-wicket win in the opening match. Phil Salt starred in that contest, hammering 89 runs to chase down Ireland’s total with 14 balls remaining.

With the series win, England continue to build momentum heading into the upcoming international calendar, while Ireland will look to regroup after a spirited but ultimately unsuccessful showing.