Boy critical after being shot in north London

A teenage boy is in a critical condition after he was shot in north London.

The Metropolitan Police was called to High Road, in Arnos Grove, at 17:40 BST on Thursday to reports of a shooting. A 17-year-old was treated at the scene for serious injuries and taken to hospital.

Det Sgt Catherine Dempster said: “We recognise the shock and concern this will have caused the local community in Arnos Grove and are working at pace to identify the perpetrators. This cannot be done without assistance from the public.”

She appealed for anyone with information or video footage of the area at the time of the shooting to contact the force on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers.