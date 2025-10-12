London Bangla Press Club discusses media evolution and ‘Future of News’: Keynote speaker BSS Chairman Anwar Aldin.

Bangla Mirror Desk:

October 11: There was a time when newspapers were the glory days. Then came television news—a new world of sight and sound. These two media outlets still survive today, but with the evolution of time, the digital media revolution has begun.”

Such comments were made at a special discussion session titled ‘Future of News’ organized by the London Bangla Press Club.

The keynote speaker at the event was eminent journalist Anwar Aldin, Chairman of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) and Joint Editor of Daily Ittefaq.

He said that it is difficult to say where the future of basic news will stand with the influence of digital media, social media and the recent addition of AI. However, journalists need to be more responsible and careful in presenting accurate and quality news without getting involved in the competition to create cheap news. Readers or viewers can recognize the real news even in this flood of information.

Journalists and media workers present at the event participated in a lively discussion and question and answer session on the changing reality of media, the rise of citizen journalism and the impact of social media.

Chaired by Club President Muhammad Jubair and moderated by General Secretary Taisir Mahmud, Anwar Aldin further said that just as technology has made news faster and more accessible, it has also created new challenges in verifying and ensuring the authenticity of information. The news of the future will be more data-driven and faster. However, now research or research has become much easier—all the information in the world can be found with a little online search.

The club’s founding president Muhib Chowdhury, former presidents Belal Ahmed and Emdadul Haque Chowdhury, former vice president Rahmat Ali, poet and journalist Sarwar-e-Alam, journalist Abdul Munim Zahid Carol and news presenter Rupi Amin also spoke at the event.

Anwar Al Din was presented with floral greetings and a crest of appreciation by the London Bangla Press Club. Club Treasurer Saleh Ahmed, Assistant Secretary Rezaul Karim Mridha, Organizing Secretary Akramul Hossain, Media Secretary Abdul Hannan, Event Secretary Rupi Amin, Executive Member Zakir Hossain Koyes and other club officials were present at the event.

President Muhammad Jubair said, “Currently, a new evolution is taking place in the media. Many times, it is seen that a social media post of a citizen is spreading its influence beyond the conventional media. Influencers are creating news, and the most talked-about news is born from that social post. However, high-quality and investigative news will always gain the trust of the readers.”

He also said, “We are proud to organize this special event with award-winning journalist Anwar Aldin, who has made a unique contribution to investigative journalism.” We all learned a lot by participating in this informative discussion.

General Secretary Taysir Mahmud said, We want to honor the top journalists of Bangladesh, but it should be something beyond the norm—a meaningful and educational event. We attach importance to that.