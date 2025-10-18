Non-signatories to July Charter won’t affect polls momentum: Salahuddin

BNP Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed on Saturday downplayed the absence of some political parties from the July Charter signing, saying it will not significantly impact the upcoming national election.

Speaking to reporters after paying tribute at the grave of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman on the 26th anniversary of Ziaur Rahman Foundation, Salahuddin said, “As far as I know, Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) and a few left-leaning parties could not attend the signing event. I wouldn’t say they refused to sign; it remains open for them to do so.”

He expressed optimism that NCP and others will eventually join the initiative, noting that differences of opinion are natural in a democratic system.

“Some of these parties may have demands they wish to address with the government. We believe they will come on board in due time,” he said.

Salahuddin also accused what he called “Awami fascist forces” of attempting to create unrest during the Charter’s signing ceremony on Friday.

He claimed that some infiltrators posing as students had stirred chaos under the banner of July fighters, but added that their concerns had since been addressed by the Consensus Commission, which amended the Charter accordingly.

“No genuine member of the July movement would have been involved in such incidents,” he asserted.

Highlighting the significance of the July Charter, Salahuddin said its implementation marks the beginning of a new political journey aimed at reforming the state and establishing a balanced, democratic system.

“Our goal is to ensure all branches of the state operate with balance, and that citizens can fully exercise their democratic, human and fundamental rights,” he said.

He reiterated BNP’s commitment to changing the political culture to protect national sovereignty and strengthen democracy.

Calling on all political actors and citizens to embrace patience, tolerance and democratic values, Salahuddin concluded, “If we can stay on this path, we will build a truly strong and effective democratic state and the sacrifices of our martyrs will not be in vain.”