July Charter signatories have ‘drifted away from uprising, people’: NCP

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam has stated that the political leaders who signed the July National Charter 2025 have “drifted away from the July Uprising and the people who made it possible.”

Speaking at a press conference at the party’s temporary office in Banglamotor on Saturday afternoon, Nahid sharply criticized BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed for reportedly labeling injured protesters from Friday’s clashes as “followers of the fascist Awami League.”

“We strongly condemn and protest such remarks,” he said. “Perhaps he made the comments out of misinformation. He was not in the country during the July Uprising, not on the streets, and therefore may not know who actually fought, who stood in front of bullets.”

Nahid expressed deep resentment over the remarks, saying they insulted those who sacrificed during the movement. “When Attikul Gazi, who lost his hand, is called a fascist collaborator, when the fathers of martyrs Mir Mugdho and Yamin are branded the same, it is deeply painful. We urge Mr. Salahuddin to withdraw his statement immediately and apologize to the injured fighters and the martyr families.”

He also invited the BNP leader to meet the veterans of the July Uprising to “hear their stories firsthand—how they fought, how they sacrificed, and how that struggle led to today’s freedom to speak.”

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and several central leaders were present at the press conference.

The remarks came a day after Chief Adviser Dr. Muhammad Yunus and leaders of 24 political parties signed the July National Charter 2025 at the South Plaza of the National Parliament Building in Dhaka. The document, seen as a new framework for democratic reform, was described by Dr. Yunus as “an extraordinary example for the world.”

The NCP, which played a key role during last year’s July Uprising, refused to sign the charter, citing a lack of clarity on its legal foundation and implementation process. Several leftist parties, including the CPB, BSD, Bangladesh JASAD, and BSD (Marxist), also abstained.

Before the signing ceremony, a group of protesters identifying themselves as “July Warriors” entered the venue and staged a sit-in near the stage. Police later attempted to remove them, triggering clashes, brick-throwing, vandalism, and arson. Several people, including police personnel and protesters, were injured in the violence.