35 security personnel injured battling fire at HSIA

At least 35 security personnel, including 25 Ansar members and 10 police officers, were injured while combating a major fire at the import cargo village of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Several of the injured were hospitalized at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Kurmitola General Hospital.

The fire erupted around 2:30 PM near Gate 8, engulfing warehouses storing imported chemicals, garments, electronics, and machinery. Eighteen firefighting units responded immediately, assisted by police, BGB, Army, Air Force, and Ansar personnel.

Md Golam Maula Tuhin, Commander of Ansar’s Uttara zone, praised the bravery of members who first identified the fire and initiated firefighting despite the risks. Md Ashiquzzaman, Deputy Director (Public Relations) of Bangladesh Ansar, confirmed that injured members are receiving proper medical care.

Deputy Commissioner Mahidul Islam of DMP’s Uttara Division reported that ten police officers were injured while assisting in the operation and were being treated at Kurmitola General Hospital. Over 5,000 police personnel were deployed to maintain order and ensure security in the area.

Fire Service officials said that the cause of the fire remains unknown, and efforts to fully control the blaze were ongoing into the evening.