Rishad’s all-round show leads Bangladesh to 74-run win over WI

Rishad Hossain’s exceptional all-round performance guided Bangladesh to a commanding 74-run victory over West Indies in the first ODI at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

The win also handed Bangladesh a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, offering a morale boost after a disappointing series loss to Afghanistan just days earlier.

Rishad was the star of the match, taking six wickets in his nine overs while conceding only 35 runs.

With the bat, he scored a rapid 26 runs off just 13 deliveries, including two towering sixes and a four, helping Bangladesh cross the 200-run mark and set a challenging target for the visitors.

Chasing a target of 207 set by Bangladesh, West Indies started positively, adding 51 runs for the opening wicket.

However, Rishad broke the partnership by dismissing Alick Athanaze lbw for 27 in the 11th over. The wickets kept falling at regular intervals as Bangladesh clawed their way back into the match.

Rishad first dismissed Brandon King for 44, caught behind by Nurul Hasan and then removed Keacy Carty for 9 with a sharp edge to slip.

His remarkable spell also included the scalps of Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase and Jayden Seales, making it his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs.

Other spinners, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Tanvir Islam, also contributed by removing Shai Hope, 15, and Gudakesh Motie, 3, further tightening the screws on the Caribbean batting lineup.

Mustafizur Rahman chipped in with two crucial wickets—Justin Greaves, 12, and Romario Shepherd, 1—to ensure West Indies never got close to the target.

West Indies were eventually bowled out for 133 in 39 overs, giving Bangladesh a dominant 74-run victory. Rishad’s all-round performance not only dismantled the West Indies batting line-up but also highlighted his growing importance in the Bangladesh squad.