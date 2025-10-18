Fire at Sylhet REB control room cuts power to 5 upazilas

A massive fire broke out at the switching control room of the Rural Electrification Board (REB) at Fenchuganj in Sylhet, leaving five surrounding upazilas without electricity.

The fire started around midnight on Thursday at the control room in the Palbari area of Fenchuganj upazila. Firefighters quickly responded and brought the blaze under control, but key electrical equipment was destroyed.

Shamsul Islam, Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the Fenchuganj REB Area Office, said that although the fire has been extinguished, many crucial components of the control room were damaged.

“As a result, power supply to parts of Fenchuganj, Osmaninagar, Rajnagar, Golapganj, and Balaganj upazilas remains disrupted,” he said, adding that the full extent of the damage is yet to be determined. Efforts are underway to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Residents in the affected areas have faced inconvenience due to the overnight outage. Authorities assured that urgent repair and restoration work is in progress.