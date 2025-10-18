Tom Cruise, Ana De Armas split after less than nine months of dating

Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas have ended their relationship after dating for less than nine months, according to a report by The Sun.

Sources say the couple decided to remain friends after realizing that “the spark had gone” between them.

A source close to the actors told The Sun, “Tom and Ana had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course. They are going to remain good friends but they aren’t dating anymore. They just realized they weren’t going to go the distance and that they are better off as mates.”

The report added that both handled the breakup in a “mature and adult” manner.

The couple had been planning to collaborate on a supernatural thriller titled “Deeper”, but some reports suggested the project was put on hold due to the breakup.

However, sources confirmed that De Armas has already been cast in Cruise’s next film, and they will continue to work together professionally.

Cruise and De Armas made their relationship public during a Vermont getaway, and later vacationed together in Madrid and London. Their romance attracted media attention during helicopter rides piloted by Cruise.

The couple also attended events together, including David Beckham’s 50th birthday party and an Oasis concert at Wembley Stadium.

Previously, Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for ten months, while Cruise’s last high-profile relationship was his marriage to Katie Holmes. He was also previously married to Mimi Rogers and Nicole Kidman.