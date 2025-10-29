High-level meeting on election preparations convened at Jamuna

A high-level meeting on preparations for the upcoming general election was held today at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus chaired the meeting, which brought together senior government officials, election authorities, and key stakeholders to assess the progress of electoral arrangements. The discussion focused on ensuring a free, fair, transparent, and peaceful election process.

According to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing, the meeting reviewed critical aspects including logistics, security planning, voter education, and inter-agency coordination involving the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies, and civil administration.

Professor Yunus emphasised the interim government’s firm commitment to upholding democratic principles and facilitating a credible electoral transition. He underscored the need for neutrality, efficiency, and transparency in all stages of the election process, calling for timely and coordinated action from all concerned bodies.

The Chief Adviser also highlighted the importance of public confidence and international credibility, urging all departments to fulfill their responsibilities diligently and without delay.

Today’s meeting marks a key step in advancing the election roadmap, as the caretaker administration works to create an enabling environment for national polls. Follow-up meetings are scheduled later this week to finalize operational plans.