NCP seeks legal basis for July Charter, rejects notion of political rhetoric

Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP) has emphasized that the July Charter is not a mere political compromise or empty rhetoric but a document that must carry a strong legal foundation.

The party would only sign the charter after reviewing the draft of its implementation order and welcomed the Consensus Commission’s recommendation to the government in this regard.

NCP Chief Coordinator Nasir Uddin Patwari made these remarks on Wednesday at a press conference held at NCP’s temporary office at Banglamotor in Dhaka.

Patwari praised the Consensus Commission’s efforts to establish a legal basis for the charter, noting that the commission proposed two distinct implementation frameworks; one for non-constitutional reforms (to be enacted through government notifications) and another for constitutional amendments (to be implemented through draft legislation).

He urged the government to act without delay to implement these recommendations.

The NCP leader pointed out that certain parts of Proposal-1 contain linguistic ambiguities that need clarification, stressing that adopting Proposal-1; the first declaration of the “July Charter Implementation Order”, is essential to ensuring its legal basis.

According to Patwari, the commission’s recommendation includes two drafts of the “July National Charter (Constitutional Reform) Implementation Order–2025,” formulated under the authority of 2024 People’s Uprising.

The first draft stipulates that if the next Parliament’s Constitution Reform Council fails to complete its task within 270 days, the draft bill prepared by the interim government will be deemed passed automatically.

The second draft suggests that the council must carry out the reforms within 270 days in line with the national charter.

Patwari noted that 48 reform proposals relate directly to the Constitution and discussions have long focused on how these can be implemented.

The commission has submitted two separate draft recommendations and NCP believes the government should adopt Proposal-1, since Clause (8) specifies that if the council fails to act within the stipulated time, the constitutional amendment bill will be considered adopted automatically.

“This will ensure that the law establishing the constitutional body comes into effect,” Patwari said. “We believe this is an essential step to enforce the people’s mandate from the referendum on the charter. Therefore, instead of Proposal-2, the government should take Proposal-1 as the framework for implementation.”

Among others present at the press conference were Joint Conveners Sarwar Tushar, Khaled Saifullah, Javed Rasin and Joint Member Secretary Zahirul Islam Musa, along with other central leaders of NCP.