Extra SIMs will be deactivated from Thursday

The additional SIMs will be automatically deactivated from Thursday (October 30) if an NID holders have more than 10 SIMs.

This information was recently given in an urgent message by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

According to the BTRC, if a person has more than 10 mobile SIMs in their name, those must be de-registered by the relevant operator by Thursday.

Customers can keep 10 SIMs as per their own choice and de-register the additional SIMs through the customer care of the respective mobile operator within the specified period. After the deadline, the commission will automatically cancel the extra SIMs through random selection, the notice said.