It’s a deceive with people: Fakhrul on commission’s recommendations

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the ‘Note of Dissent’ in the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission for the implementation of the July Charter has been completely ignored.

”This is not a unity. So why was this commission formed?”

Fakhrul made the remarks while speaking at the publication ceremony of journalist Ehsan Mahmud’s book at Jatiya Press Club on Wednesday.

“The Consensus Commission on Tuesday submitted its final recommendations to the Chief Adviser, who is also the Commission’s chairman. We were surprised to see that the issues on which we clearly disagreed and for which we gave notes of dissent, were completely ignored.”

Mirza Fakhrul said the Commission earlier promised that all notes of dissent would be recorded.

The BNP leader said the root of all problems lies in holding a genuine election through which a people’s parliament will be formed where reforms will then be included in the constitution through that parliament and the country will be run accordingly.

“I want to draw the attention of the Chief Adviser. You have made a commitment to the people to carry out the necessary reforms and to hold an acceptable election. The parliament formed through that election will be the place to resolve all these crises,” he added.