South Korean court rules against NewJeans in contract dispute with label ADOR

A South Korean court has ruled against the members of NewJeans, rejecting their attempt to terminate their contracts with their label ADOR over allegations of mistreatment.

The decision, delivered by the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, upholds ADOR’s management rights and keeps the group’s exclusive contract intact.

“The court accepted all positions of the agency, keeping its contract with the group valid,” a court representative told AFP.

This marks the second court ruling in favour of ADOR, following an earlier decision in March, when the court barred NewJeans from pursuing independent commercial activities while the legal battle was ongoing.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the court stated that “the level of trust between ADOR and NewJeans cannot be considered so damaged as to justify terminating the exclusive contract.”

Background of the dispute

The high-profile legal feud began in late 2024, when the five-member girl group—one of HYBE Corporation’s biggest acts—announced plans to end their contracts with ADOR, citing “mistreatment” and “irreparable loss of trust.”

Tensions escalated after HYBE, ADOR’s parent company and the label behind BTS, reportedly forced out Min Hee-jin, the creative producer credited with NewJeans’ success, from her position as ADOR’s CEO.

NewJeans demanded Min’s reinstatement and accused HYBE and ADOR of deliberate miscommunication, manipulation, and sabotage of their career. Member Hanni had previously alleged the group suffered workplace harassment.

However, the court ruled that there was “no provision in the contract requiring Min, the former CEO, to necessarily head ADOR”, weakening the group’s legal argument.

What’s next

With the ruling, ADOR retains its management authority over NewJeans, who debuted in 2022 and quickly became one of K-pop’s most successful new acts.

The group’s legal representatives have not yet commented on whether they plan to appeal the decision.