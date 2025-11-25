Verdict on Purbachal plot scam against Hasina-Rehana on Dec 1

A Dhaka court has set December 1 for delivering its judgement against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and 15 others in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over alleged irregularities in allocating a plot in the Purbachal New Town project.

Judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 fixed the date on Tuesday after concluding arguments.

The other defendants include officials from the Housing and Public Works Ministry, RAJUK and the former state minister for the ministry, Sharif Ahmed. Among them, Mohammad Khurshid Alam is currently in jail.

According to the case statements filed on January 13 by ACC Deputy Director Salahuddin, Sheikh Rehana allegedly obtained a 10-katha plot through abuse of power and procedural violations. After investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet against 17 people on 10 March.

The court framed charges on 31 July, and 32 witnesses testified during the trial.