Mock voting on Nov 29

The Election Commission (EC) will conduct mock voting with voters from all categories ahead of the 13th parliamentary election on November 29.

EC Secretariat Director M Ruhul Amin Mollick said that the mock voting will take place at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Government High School in the capital from 8AM to 12PM.

Members of the media have been invited to observe the voting.

Election Commissioner Brigadier General (retd) Abul Fazal Mohammad Sanaullah and other senior EC officials will present during the mock voting programme.