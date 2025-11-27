Sylhet’s rail link with rest of country restored after 3 hrs

Sylhet’s rail communication with the other parts of country which was suspended after an engine went out of order in Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district was restored after three hours on Thursday afternoon.

Monir Hossain, Noapara Station Master, said the Dhaka-bound inter-city ‘Kalni Express’ train from Sylhet went out of order near Itakhola Station in Madhabpur upazila around 10:30 am, halting train movement.

Later, a relief train from Akhaura rushed in and train movement was restored around 1:30pm following the recovery of the train, he said.