Conservative Friends of Bangladesh press for inclusive 2026 polls

Ansar Ahmed Ullah:

Senior figures from the Conservative Friends of Bangladesh (CFoB) met Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake MP this week at CCHQ, where they discussed the party’s post-election rebuilding efforts and the group’s ongoing engagement with British Bangladeshi voters.

Mr Hollinrake, who helped establish CFoB in 2006 as its first treasurer, briefed the delegation on the party’s strategic direction following the 2024 General Election. He pointed to recent electoral gains as evidence of renewed confidence within Conservative ranks

CFoB leaders outlined the organisation’s recent work, including nationwide campaigning by its members. Mr Hollinrake commended the group for its longstanding support, noting its role across multiple general, local and mayoral elections and its contributions to policy discussions. He also highlighted the economic and social contributions made by the British Bengali community.

The delegation, president Muquim Ahmed, chair Anjenarra Rahman-Huque, co-chair Mehfuz Ahmed and co-deputy chair Sujit Sen also exchanged views with the party chairman on political developments in Bangladesh. They voiced optimism that the country’s planned February 2026 national election will be free, fair and inclusive.

CFoB reaffirmed its commitment to deepening engagement between the Conservative Party and the British Bengali community, and to continuing its involvement in policy development and community outreach.