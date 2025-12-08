Amirul’s hat-trick leads Bangladesh to challengers trophy triumph

Amirul Islam completed his fifth hat-trick of the tournament as Bangladesh clinched their maiden FIH U-21 Hockey World Cup by defeating Austria 5–4 at Madurai International Hockey Stadium, Madurai on Monday.

Austria started strongly and looked to dominate the early exchanges, but Bangladesh’s defence held firm. In the final minute of the first quarter, Amirul Islam scored from a penalty corner to give Bangladesh the lead.

Earlier, a penalty corner by him had gone wide, but he also made crucial defensive interventions to keep Austria at bay. In the second quarter, Bangladesh doubled their lead with a penalty corner goal by Mohammad Hozifa Hossain, taking a 2–0 advantage into halftime.

The third quarter saw Rakibul Hasan Rocky score a field goal to extend the lead to 3–0. Austria responded with a field goal in the 44th minute, attempting a comeback. In the fourth quarter, Amirul Islam completed his hat-trick from a penalty stroke, giving Bangladesh a 4–1 lead.

Austria scored three more goals in the final quarter, bringing the score to 5–4 and creating tension but Bangladesh’s defence held firm in the closing minutes to secure victory.

Amirul produced yet another breathtaking performance, scoring a hat-trick—his fifth in six matches—to turn the game in Bangladesh’s favour. His composed finishing, sharp positioning, and clinical drag-flicks ensured constant pressure on the Austrian backline.

With these goals, his tally rose to 18 for the tournament, cementing him as the top scorer. Amirul’s brilliance earned him Player of the Match for the fourth time in the tournament, highlighting his extraordinary campaign.

With this triumph, Bangladesh not only claim the Challengers Trophy but also announce themselves as a rising force in junior world hockey. Their debut World Cup run ends with pride, passion and a trophy that marks the beginning of a new chapter in Bangladesh hockey history.