CA unveils commemorative postage stamp on Victory Day

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Monday unveiled a commemorative postage stamp to mark the Great Victory Day.

The ceremony, held at the State Guest House Jamuna this afternoon, also included the release of an opening day cover and a canceller, according to the Chief Adviser’s Press Wing.

Special Assistant to the Chief Adviser for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb, ICT Division Secretary Shish Haider Chowdhury, Posts and Telecommunications Division Secretary Abdun Naser Khan and Director General of the Directorate of Posts SM Shahab Uddin attended the event.