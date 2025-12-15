No chance for AL to contest in polls: Shafiqul Alam

Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam on Monday said the party under the leadership of such a “heinous criminal” like Sheikh Hasina, who is consistently calling for terror attacks against Bangladesh, cannot be allowed to take part in the national elections slated for February 12.

“The party (Awami League) chief is a death-row convict for crimes against humanity and is currently a fugitive from justice who is continuing to incite terrorist attacks against Bangladesh,” he told about the AL’s participation in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“No democratic country in the world can allow a party led by such a terrible criminal to carry out any kind of activity, let alone hold elections,” Shafiqul Alam said.

The Awami League’s political activity remains banned in the country.