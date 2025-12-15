Bangladesh U19 beat Nepal by 7 wickets

Bangladesh U19 team secured victory over Nepal by seven wickets in the U19 Asia Cup at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai, following their win against Afghanistan.

With Mohammad Sobuj and Saad Islam’s brilliant bowling and a stormy fifty from Zawad Abrar, Bangladesh chased down the target of 131 runs.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowled out Nepal for just 130 runs after they batted first. Zawad Abrar’s blistering knock guided Bangladesh to victory with 151 balls to spare.

With this win, Bangladesh has now secured consecutive victories in their quest for a hat-trick of titles in the U19 Asia Cup.

A win against Sri Lanka in their next match on Sunday will confirm their place in the semi-finals; otherwise, they will have to rely on the result of the final group game to progress.

In the chase against Nepal, Bangladesh had a shaky start. MD Rifat Beg was dismissed for 5 and Md Azizul Hakim Tamim for just 1, reducing the team to 29 runs.

However, Zawad Abrar and Kalam Siddiki Aleen stabilised the innings, putting together a 92-run partnership off 115 balls for the third wicket. Kalam contributed 34 runs off 66 balls before getting out.

Zawad Abrar remained unbeaten, scoring 70 runs off 68 balls with 7 fours and 3 sixes, earning the Player of the Match award.

For Nepal, Abhisekh Tiwari was the top scorer with 30 runs from the lower-middle order, while no other batsman managed to reach 25.

Bangladesh’s bowling efforts were led by Mohammad Sobuj, who took 3 wickets, while Saad Islam, Shahriar Ahmed, and Md Tamim claimed 2 wickets each.

Bangladesh will play their final group-stage match against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.