Court orders withdrawal of controversial Nestle KitKat lot

A Dhaka court has ordered to remove a disputed batch of Nestle KitKat chocolate from local market until resolution of a pending case.

The directive came from Pure Food Court of Dhaka on Monday, following a petition filed by Kamrul Hasan, a Safe Food Inspector with Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Kamrul confirmed that the court instructed the withdrawal of the questioned lot by January 21, 2026 and required confirmation once the order is executed.

According to the petition, the KitKat chocolate in question; bearing batch number 44399139 and production code 6294003539054, was unregistered, lacked approval, had no clearance and did not meet standard quality requirements.

The petitioner described the products as unsafe, risky and a significant threat to public health.

The court was urged to order the withdrawal and destruction of the chocolate to protect consumers, control adulterated and unsafe food and maintain discipline in the food industry.

The petition also requested a temporary suspension of the import, marketing and sale of Nestlé KitKat chocolate in the country until the necessary clearance and BSTI license are obtained.