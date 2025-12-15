

The Jillian and Arthur M. Sackler Wing of Galleries

on now till 24 February 2026

Seher & Taimur Hassan, The Mehra Family, The Henry Moore Foundation and Jhaveri

Contemporary

The Royal Academy of Arts presents “A Story of South Asian Art: Mrinalini

Mukherjee and Her Circle” , a group exhibition telling the story of Indian artist Mrinalini Mukherjee

(1949–2015) through a constellation of people and places that informed her practice. For the first

time, a body of Mukherjee’s work will be shown alongside that of some of her key mentors, friends

and family. Featuring approximately 100 works that trace a century, including sculpture, painting,

drawing, textiles, ceramics and printmaking, the exhibition will explore how these close relationships,

shared learning, and support for one another shaped not just individual careers, but formed a vibrant

creative and intellectual network that influenced the trajectory of modern and contemporary art in

South Asia.



Drawing on the Royal Academy’s legacy as one of the oldest art schools in Europe, the exhibition

will highlight how two visionary educational institutions—the Kala Bhavana (Institute of Fine Arts) in

Santiniketan, founded in 1919 by the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and the Faculty of Fine

Arts at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda (renamed Vadodara in 1974)—inspired generations

of pioneering artists whose contributions to the breadth of Indian modernism have been significant.

Organised thematically and chronologically, each gallery in the exhibition will center on a location

pivotal to both Mukherjee’s artistic development—Santiniketan, Baroda, and New Delhi’s Garhi

Studios—and that of the South Asian cultural avant-garde more broadly.

Born in post-partition Bombay (renamed Mumbai in 1995) and raised in Santiniketan, Mrinalini

Mukherjee worked intensively with fibre, and later bronze and ceramic, for most of her four-decade

career, creating an extensive body of work that fused abstraction and figuration with influences from

nature, ancient Indian sculpture, modern design, and local craft and textile traditions. As a student

in Baroda, she began to experiment intuitively with the ancient Arabic hand-knotting weaving

technique of macramé, creating monumentally-scaled freestanding soft sculptures with an embodied

presence. When Mukherjee later turned to ceramic and then bronze, she followed a similarly intuitive

process leading to works of an organic nature that also drew from modernist movements in India

and beyond.

Mukherjee’s work will be presented in dialogue with that of her mother, Leela Mukherjee (1916–

2002). Considered to be one of India’s first modernist female sculptors, her sculptures, watercolours

and etchings draw on influences as wide as Nepalese wood carving, indigenous Mexican art and

Indian folklore, and will be shown for the first time institutionally outside of India. Her father, Benode

Behari Mukherjee (1904–1980), a pioneer of the Contextual Modernism movement in India, which

encouraged artistic practice to embrace humanism and non-hierarchical cross-culturalism with local

traditions, will be represented by a range of works including a group of collages made after he lost

his eyesight in his early 50s.

KG Subramanyan (1924–2016), a highly influential educator and prolific artist who taught

Mukherjee and a number of eminent contemporary Indian artists, will be represented by a range of

paintings, terracotta reliefs, works on paper and rare textile fragments. Jagdish Swaminathan

(1928–1994), a close friend and mentor Mukherjee encountered in New Delhi, influenced her through

his exploration of indigenous iconography and socio-political critique in painting and print. Paintings

and prints by Mukerjee’s contemporary Nilima Sheikh (b. 1945) will be on display, including the

reunion of her influential painted scroll series SongSpace, 1995 (Museum of Art & Photography,

Bengaluru; Czaee and Suketu Shah; ACG Worldwide; Private collection) for the first time since the

work was conceived 30 years ago. Prints, ceramics and paintings by Gulammohammed Sheikh (b.

1937), also a close friend of Mukherjee and a student of Subramanyan, will be on view, blending an

engagement with political and cultural tensions in India with interests in classical art and storytelling.

The exhibition will conclude with recent works by both Nilima and Gulammohammed Sheikh from

2024, showcasing the continued vitality of these relationships and their lasting influence.

The exhibition is a collaboration with The Hepworth Wakefield who will present an expanded version

in 2026. Curatorial research for the exhibition has been made possible with Art Fund support.

The Exhibition organised by the Royal Academy of Arts in collaboration with The Hepworth Wakefield. It

is curated by Tarini Malik, Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts, with Rebecca Bray, Assistant

Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts.

On until 24 February 2026

Tuesday–Sunday, 10am–6pm; Fridays until 9pm

From £17; concessions available; under 16s go free (T&Cs apply); Friends of the RA go free.

25 & Under: 16 to 25 year olds can access a half-price ticket (T&Cs apply).

More info: www.royalacademy.org.uk 0207 300 8090