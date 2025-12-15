The Jillian and Arthur M. Sackler Wing of Galleries
on now till 24 February 2026
Seher & Taimur Hassan, The Mehra Family, The Henry Moore Foundation and Jhaveri
The Royal Academy of Arts presents “A Story of South Asian Art: Mrinalini
Mukherjee and Her Circle” , a group exhibition telling the story of Indian artist Mrinalini Mukherjee
(1949–2015) through a constellation of people and places that informed her practice. For the first
time, a body of Mukherjee’s work will be shown alongside that of some of her key mentors, friends
and family. Featuring approximately 100 works that trace a century, including sculpture, painting,
drawing, textiles, ceramics and printmaking, the exhibition will explore how these close relationships,
shared learning, and support for one another shaped not just individual careers, but formed a vibrant
creative and intellectual network that influenced the trajectory of modern and contemporary art in
South Asia.
Drawing on the Royal Academy’s legacy as one of the oldest art schools in Europe, the exhibition
will highlight how two visionary educational institutions—the Kala Bhavana (Institute of Fine Arts) in
Santiniketan, founded in 1919 by the Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and the Faculty of Fine
Arts at Maharaja Sayajirao University in Baroda (renamed Vadodara in 1974)—inspired generations
of pioneering artists whose contributions to the breadth of Indian modernism have been significant.
Organised thematically and chronologically, each gallery in the exhibition will center on a location
pivotal to both Mukherjee’s artistic development—Santiniketan, Baroda, and New Delhi’s Garhi
Studios—and that of the South Asian cultural avant-garde more broadly.
Born in post-partition Bombay (renamed Mumbai in 1995) and raised in Santiniketan, Mrinalini
Mukherjee worked intensively with fibre, and later bronze and ceramic, for most of her four-decade
career, creating an extensive body of work that fused abstraction and figuration with influences from
nature, ancient Indian sculpture, modern design, and local craft and textile traditions. As a student
in Baroda, she began to experiment intuitively with the ancient Arabic hand-knotting weaving
technique of macramé, creating monumentally-scaled freestanding soft sculptures with an embodied
presence. When Mukherjee later turned to ceramic and then bronze, she followed a similarly intuitive
process leading to works of an organic nature that also drew from modernist movements in India
and beyond.
Mukherjee’s work will be presented in dialogue with that of her mother, Leela Mukherjee (1916–
2002). Considered to be one of India’s first modernist female sculptors, her sculptures, watercolours
and etchings draw on influences as wide as Nepalese wood carving, indigenous Mexican art and
Indian folklore, and will be shown for the first time institutionally outside of India. Her father, Benode
Behari Mukherjee (1904–1980), a pioneer of the Contextual Modernism movement in India, which
encouraged artistic practice to embrace humanism and non-hierarchical cross-culturalism with local
traditions, will be represented by a range of works including a group of collages made after he lost
his eyesight in his early 50s.
KG Subramanyan (1924–2016), a highly influential educator and prolific artist who taught
Mukherjee and a number of eminent contemporary Indian artists, will be represented by a range of
paintings, terracotta reliefs, works on paper and rare textile fragments. Jagdish Swaminathan
(1928–1994), a close friend and mentor Mukherjee encountered in New Delhi, influenced her through
his exploration of indigenous iconography and socio-political critique in painting and print. Paintings
and prints by Mukerjee’s contemporary Nilima Sheikh (b. 1945) will be on display, including the
reunion of her influential painted scroll series SongSpace, 1995 (Museum of Art & Photography,
Bengaluru; Czaee and Suketu Shah; ACG Worldwide; Private collection) for the first time since the
work was conceived 30 years ago. Prints, ceramics and paintings by Gulammohammed Sheikh (b.
1937), also a close friend of Mukherjee and a student of Subramanyan, will be on view, blending an
engagement with political and cultural tensions in India with interests in classical art and storytelling.
The exhibition will conclude with recent works by both Nilima and Gulammohammed Sheikh from
2024, showcasing the continued vitality of these relationships and their lasting influence.
The exhibition is a collaboration with The Hepworth Wakefield who will present an expanded version
in 2026. Curatorial research for the exhibition has been made possible with Art Fund support.
The Exhibition organised by the Royal Academy of Arts in collaboration with The Hepworth Wakefield. It
is curated by Tarini Malik, Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts, with Rebecca Bray, Assistant
Curator at the Royal Academy of Arts.
On until 24 February 2026
Tuesday–Sunday, 10am–6pm; Fridays until 9pm
From £17; concessions available; under 16s go free (T&Cs apply); Friends of the RA go free.
25 & Under: 16 to 25 year olds can access a half-price ticket (T&Cs apply).
More info: www.royalacademy.org.uk 0207 300 8090