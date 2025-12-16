UK launches taskforce to ‘break down barriers’ for women in technology

The government has launched a new taskforce it says will help women “enter, stay and lead” in the UK tech sector.

Led by technology secretary Liz Kendall, it will see female leaders from tech companies and organisations advise the government on how to boost diversity and economic growth in the industry.

BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, recently suggested women accounted for only 22% of those working in IT specialist roles in the UK.

Ms Kendall said the Women in Tech group would “break down the barriers that still hold too many people back”.

“When women are inspired to take on a role in tech and have a seat at the table, the sector can make more representative decisions, build products that serve everyone,” she said.

BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, warned in December the amount of women working in the UK tech sector still lagged far behind men.

It said the government should look to help close the gender gap in order to meet its ambitious AI goals.

“We cannot create high-trust, high-integrity AI systems if the profession behind them is missing out on the talents and perspective of half the population,” said chief executive Sharron Gunn.

Ms Kendall will lead the taskforce alongside Anne-Marie Imafidon, founder of Stemettes, who has been appointed as the Women in Tech Envoy.

Dr Imafidon, who passed A-level computing aged 11 and received a Master’s Degree in Maths and Computer Science from the University of Oxford aged 20, has sought to encourage more young women into careers in Stem – science, technology, engineering and maths.

She told the BBC her role would build on more than a decade of work to establish greater equality for – and representation of – women.

But now, amid what she called “a fourth industrial revolution”, was a key moment to “be part of shifting who is making those decisions for what comes next”.

“This isn’t just about having women being the driving force and building the technology, but this is about building technology that benefits everybody,” she said.

‘Equality long overdue’

The government said the taskforce will advise on ways to make the tech sector more representative and “ensure the UK accesses the full talent pool, market opportunities, and innovation capacity needed for economic growth”.

BT Group boss Allison Kirkby, Revolut chief executive Francesca Carlesi and Dr Hayaatun Sillem, chief executive of the Royal Academy of Engineering, are among its 15 founding members.

It also includes TUC assistant general secretary Kate Bell, director of public policy at Uber Emma O’Dwyer, and Sue Daley, director of technology and innovation at industry group techUK.

“Entry routes, career progression to leadership, and access to capital are just some of the barriers women in tech still face today,” Ms Daley said.

“Achieving gender equality is long overdue, and I am honoured to join the Women in Tech taskforce alongside Liz Kendall and several inspiring women from across the industry, working together to chart a path forward for true gender equality.”