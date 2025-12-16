Rice bran oil: A healthy choice for every kitchen

In today’s health-conscious world, choosing the right cooking oil is paramount. Among the myriad options available, rice bran oil stands out as a superior choice for those seeking a balance between health benefits and culinary versatility.

Extracted from the hard outer layer of rice, known as the bran, rice bran oil boasts a unique composition. Dr Asraful Alam Sumon, cardiologist specialising in multiple areas, including congenital heart disease, at Ibn Sina Diagnostic Centre, noted that rice bran oil contains a balanced mix of monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats, making it ideal for frying, sautéing, or baking.

“Its high smoke point of 232°C ensures it remains stable even at high temperatures, reducing the formation of harmful compounds during cooking,” he added. This stability makes it suitable not only for everyday meals but also for festive or high-heat preparations, combining health with convenience.

Beyond its culinary uses, rice bran oil is a nutritional powerhouse. It is particularly rich in gamma-oryzanol, a potent antioxidant that supports heart health. According to Samia Tasnim, nutritionist at Prescription Point Banani, gamma-oryzanol helps reduce cholesterol absorption and promotes its elimination from the body.

This dual action means that rice bran oil helps lower LDL cholesterol — the type often called “bad” cholesterol that can build up in arteries, while gently raising HDL cholesterol, known as “good” cholesterol because it helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream.

The oil’s antioxidant profile is further enhanced by tocotrienols and vitamin E, which combat oxidative stress and inflammation. Tocotrienols, a lesser-known form of vitamin E, are particularly effective at neutralising free radicals, and studies suggest that they help protect brain cells from age-related decline. Tasnim added that vitamin E supports skin health, promoting a radiant complexion and potentially slowing signs of aging.

Oils, in general, are important sources of fat-soluble vitamins, including A, D, E, and K, all crucial for bodily functions. Vitamin A supports vision and immunity, vitamin D aids calcium absorption and bone health, vitamin E acts as an antioxidant, and vitamin K is essential for blood clotting and cardiovascular function.

Tasnim stressed that oils should not be omitted from the diet: “If you skip oils entirely, you miss out on essential nutrients and vitamins that are otherwise difficult to incorporate daily, which can contribute to malnutrition — a problem still common in many parts of the country due to limited nutritional awareness.”

She also explained that all oils, including rice bran, contain roughly nine calories per gram, recommending moderate consumption of 2–3 tablespoons daily to provide essential nutrients without exceeding caloric needs.

From a cardiac perspective, Dr Sumon emphasised that oils like rice bran contain omega-6 fatty acids, which help reduce bad cholesterol, lowering the risk of heart disease and stroke. He also observed that while much attention is given to olive or sunflower oil, rice bran oil remains lesser known despite its significant health advantages. Its balanced composition of fats makes it suitable for daily cooking, allowing families to enjoy fried, sautéed, or baked foods without compromising taste.

Emerging research also highlights rice bran oil’s potential role in regulating blood sugar. Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compounds have been associated with improved insulin sensitivity, which may benefit individuals managing type 2 diabetes. Combined with cholesterol-lowering effects and vitamin content, rice bran oil emerges as a multi-beneficial ingredient for overall metabolic health.

Experts like Tasnim and Sumon collectively agree that even small, consistent changes, such as switching to rice bran oil, can lead to measurable health benefits over time. Whether for everyday meals or special occasions, rice bran oil allows individuals to make health-conscious choices without compromising taste or convenience.

By choosing reputable brands, consumers can confidently include rice bran oil in their kitchens. However, it is always advisable to consult healthcare professionals before making any significant dietary changes.