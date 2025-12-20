Hadi’s janaza ends, body being taken to Dhaka Univ

The body of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi is being taken to Dhaka university from Manik MiaAvenuefor burialafter ending his namaj-e-janaza there where thousands of people from all walks of lives took part.

The janaza, administered by Hadi’s elder brother Abu Bakar Siddique,was held around 2:30PM at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Abu Bakar Siddique is the principal of Baghia Al Amin Kamil Madrasa in Barishal and the khatib of the historic Guthia Jame Mosque.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, advisers and leaders and activists of BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Inquilab Moncho, National Citizens Party (NCP) and the chiefs of the three services, among others, attended the namaz-e-janaza.

Hadi’s body has been taken to the University of Dhaka, where he will be laid to rest beside the grave of National Poet Kazi Nazrul Islam.

A large number of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and Ansar personnel have also been deployed to maintain law and order in and around the area.

Sharif Osman Hadi died on Thursday night at Singapore General Hospital while undergoing treatment there. After news of his death spread, tensions escalated at different areas of Dhaka.

Hadi, also a prospective candidate for Dhaka-8 seat, was shot on December 12 while participating in an outreach campaign in the Bijoynagar area of the capital. He sustained critical head injuries and was first taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he underwent surgery, before being transferred to Evercare Hospital. He was later flown to Singapore by air ambulance for advanced treatment, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries.