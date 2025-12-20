Thousands gather at Manik Mia Avenue for Hadi’s janaza

Manik Mia Avenue is full to brim as thousands gathered the spot to attend the namaz-e-janaza of Inquilab Moncho spokesperson Sharif Osman Hadi.

Security has been heightened as Chief Adviser, leader and activists of different political parties and general people are at the venue to attend the janaza.

People were chanting various slogans including ”We will all be Hadi for ages, we will fight” and “We will not let Hadi Bhai’s blood go in vain.”

The body of Hadi has been taken there at about 1:15PM for janaza.