London fireworks : Mayor issues urgent reminder ahead of New Year’s Eve fireworks display

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has issued an urgent reminder to spectators ahead of the annual New Year’s Eve fireworks display in London tomorrow (31st December).

The Mayor has issued a statement reminding people that they must have a ticket if they hope to watch the fireworks display from the banks of the Thames.

And said those who have not secured a ticket through the proper platforms, such as Ticketmaster, will need to watch at home.

He posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today: “Reminder: you must have a ticket to attend our city’s iconic New Year’s Eve fireworks. If you don’t have a ticket, you can still enjoy the entire spectacular show live on BBC One or BBC iPlayer at midnight.”

Last year, the Mayor issued a stark warning about fake tickets that were doing the rounds. In previous years, fake tickets have caused significant disruption to the New Year’s Eve event, which attracts thousands of people each year.

Those without a ticket will be able to watch the fireworks from several viewpoints across the city such as Parliament Hill.