Tarique Rahman to visit northern region on Jan 11

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to visit the northern region of the country from January 11 to 14.

The party has stated that the visit is mainly part of a religious and social event.

It said, the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission will not be violated under any circumstances during the tour. In this regard, applications have been submitted to the Election Commission as well as to the concerned Deputy Commissioners and District and Upazila Election Officers.

The districts include Tangail, Sirajganj, Bogura, Rangpur, Dinajpur, Thakurgaon, Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, and Kurigram.

Tarique Rahman will go to Bogura from Dhaka on January 11 via Tangail and Sirajganj. He will hold night at Bogura stay and on January 12 he will go to Thakurgaon from Bogura via Rangpur (Pirganj) and Dinajpur.

After night stay at Thakurgaon he will come to Rangpur via Panchagarh, Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat to Rangpur on January 13.

On January 14 he will return Dhaka from Rangpur via Bogura (Gabtali), the party sources said.

The programme includes visiting and holding prayers at the graveyards of Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, July martyr Shaheed Abu Saeed, maternal grandmother late Tayeba Majumdar and martyrs of different democratic movement and July Uprising.