Sydney Sweeney hit film ‘The Housemaid’ set for sequel

Lionsgate has announced a sequel to the box-office success The Housemaid, just weeks after the film’s release starring Sydney Sweeney.

The studio said production on The Housemaid’s Secret will begin later this year. The sequel will be based on the second book in author Freida McFadden’s bestselling thriller trilogy.

Released during the holiday season, The Housemaid has performed strongly at the box office, earning more than $75 million in North America and about $133 million worldwide within 17 days. Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller was made on a budget of approximately $35 million.

Lionsgate said the sequel is being developed with the intention of bringing back both Feig and Sweeney. Sweeney is also expected to return as an executive producer. Rebecca Sonnenshine, who wrote the screenplay for the first film, is working on the sequel script.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said the film’s financial success and strong audience reaction on social media demonstrated clear demand for a follow-up and curiosity about the next chapter of the story.

The Housemaid marked a significant commercial win for Sweeney after her boxing drama Christy, released in November, failed to gain traction at the box office. In the film, Sweeney plays a live-in housemaid hired by a wealthy couple portrayed by Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.