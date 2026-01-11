Dhaka reaffirms support for Somalia’s sovereignty

Bangladesh aligns itself fully with the collective resolve of the OIC to uphold international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of Member States, and the unity and solidarity of the Muslim world, said Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

He was speaking at the 22nd Extra Ordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Jeddah, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, reports UNB.

The Extraordinary Session was convened to deliberate on recent developments concerning Israel’s recognition of the so-called “Somaliland” and its implications for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, as well as broader regional and international ramifications.

During his intervention, Adviser Hossain urged the OIC to categorically reject and condemn Israel’s recognition of the so-called “Somaliland” and reaffirm, in the strongest possible terms, its full and unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia.

He underscored the sovereignty of OIC Member States is non-negotiable, stresaing that illegal negotiations will not be tolerated and that Justce, international law, and multilateralism must prevail over unilateralism and coercion.

Earlier in the morning, a Senior Officials Meeting (Preparatory Meeting) for the Extraordinary Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held with the participation of a large number of representatives from OIC Member States.

The meeting also reaffirmed continued solidarity with the Palestinian people and the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the OIC.