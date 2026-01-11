Turkish Ambassador meets Tarique Rahman

Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Ramis Sen today paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, reports BSS.

The meeting was held this evening at the BNP Chairman’s political office in Gulshan and took place in a cordial atmosphere, according to BNP media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan.

During the discussion, the two sides exchanged views on various important issues of bilateral interest between Bangladesh and Turkey.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed were also present at the meeting.