4 including Bangladeshi killed in Manchester road accident

Three teenagers and a Bangladeshi taxi driver have lost their lives in a horrific road accident in Bolton, Greater Manchester, UK, in the early hours of the morning. The incident has cast a shadow of grief over the entire area.

A red Seat Leon car collided head-on with a Citroen C4 Picasso taxi on Wigan Road, Bolton, at around 12.50am on Sunday (January 11). The impact of the collision was so severe that four people died at the scene.

The deceased were identified as Mashrab Ali, Mohammad Jibrael Mukhtar, Farhan Patel and Muhammad Daniyal Asghar Ali. Bangladeshi taxi driver Mashrab Ali (54), who lived in Blackburn, died at the scene. The Bolton Council of Mosques (BCoM) said it was supporting the families of the victims at this difficult time.

Five other people were injured in the accident, including two passengers in Mashrab Ali’s taxi who are in critical condition in hospital.

Local residents said they were awakened by a loud noise in the early hours of the morning. Looking out their windows, they saw debris strewn across the road and badly damaged cars.

Mashrab Ali’s family described him as a calm, hardworking and responsible man. His eldest daughter Humaira said, “My father was a kind-hearted man. He would do everything for us. No one could say a bad word against him.”

Born in Bangladesh, Mashrab Ali came to the UK at the age of 12 and built a new life by learning English. He supported his family by working as a taxi driver for 10 years.

Police said the accident is under investigation and CCTV footage has been collected.