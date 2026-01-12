Peckham to host new London-style pizzeria

Peckham is set to see another exciting addition to its restaurant scene, with the opening of Connie’s Pizza later this month, writes Frankie Hills…

Launched by Naples native Andrea Asciuti, the man behind 081 Pizzeria, the restaurant is named after his wife Connie, with the menu inspired by his daughter Lili and her experiences of growing up with both Italian and British culture.

Hosted underneath the railway arches of Queen’s Road Peckham, the restaurant will occupy the former site of Smokey Kudu before it’s relocation to Marylebone.

Connie’s will serve as a new addition to the growing ‘London-style pizza’ phenomenon, with Asciuti describing the restaurants aim as blending an Italian mindset and technique with classic British ingredients and flavour.

The pizzas will be topped with Italian tomatoes and British ingredients, including mozzarella and Stracciatella produced here, in the UK. The menu will include a range of sides, from deep-fried mac ‘n’ cheese, mozzarella sticks, meatballs, as well as a single dessert, Fiocco di neve, which are soft and small brioches filled with ricotta and whipped cream.

Meanwhile, the pizzas themselves are subject to a careful and laborious creation process, aimed at achieving the ultimate crisp, non-floppy base. Made from a high-hydration dough using American flour, the pizza bases are fermented for between 36-48 hours, before then being baked at 370°C.

The menu will feature classics such as tomato and aubergine pie and prices will start at £9.95.

Speaking on his hopes for the restaurant, Asciuti said he hoped Connie’s will tap into the popularity of London Pizza, whilst bringing refinement and proper execution.

“London-style pizza is about crispiness, control and care. There’s a fine line between charred and burnt, crisp and dry. That line is being crossed too often in the industry he told Restaurant online.

“Connie’s pizza is my answer to that. It’s Bri-talian pizza done properly, with Italian technique, British flavour and zero compromise.”

Connie’s pizza will have 53 covers and will lean into an art deco aesthetic. The restaurant can be found at 133 Queen’s Road, London, SE15 2ND and is due to open on Monday January 26.