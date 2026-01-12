Actress Mehazabien, exempted in embezzlement case

A Dhaka court on Monday exempted popular actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and her brother in a case over embezzlement of Tk 27 lakh.

Dhaka executive magistrate Md Adnan Zulfiqar passed the order after hearing, said Advocate Tuhin Hawladar, lawyer of actress Mehazabien.

According to the case statement, Mehazabien took Tk 27 lakh from plaintiff Amirul Islam through Nagad and bKash promising to make him a business partner in a new family venture.

When Mehazabien and her brother did not initiate any business activities for a long period Amirul asked for his money back but they delayed repayment.

On February 11, after Amirul again sought the refund, the accused asked him to meet at Hatirjheel Road on March 16.

Upon reaching the designated spot, Amirul was verbally abused and threatened with death by Mehazabien, her brother and four to five others, it said.

Amirul filed a case with Dhaka executive magistrate on March 24.

On November 10, last year, a Dhaka court issued warrants for the arrest of Mehazabien and her brother Alisan Chowdhury in the case.

On November 16, 2025, a Dhaka court granted them bail in the case upon surrender.