20,000cft sand seized, 50 boats destroyed in Sylhet

A task force on Sunday seized 20,000 cubic feet of illegally extracted sand and destroyed 50 boats used for sand extraction at Jaintapur upazila in Sylhet.

The taskforce conducted the drive in Rangpani River at Banglabazar area at about 11:00 am, the upazila administration said.

Jaintapur upazila nirbahi officer, Mohammad Golam Mostafa, led the taskforce comprising members of the police and Border Guard Bangladesh.

Jaintapur upazila assistant commissioner, land, Polly Rani Dev said that at that time the taskforce members also destroyed 50 boats used in lifting sand.