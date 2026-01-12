Sylhet strengthen playoff hopes as Rangpur suffer third straight loss

Sylhet Titans ended their Sylhet phase of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) with a six-wicket win over Rangpur Riders on Monday to take another step closer to the playoffs.

The Titans bowled first and dismissed the Riders for 114 in 19.1 overs with Moeen Ali (2-8) and Nasum Ahmed (3-19) spinning a web around the Rangpur batters. Shohidul Islam was also among the wickets as he returned figures of 3-36.

Rangpur’s innings never really got going as they lost wickets at regular intervals and there was no partnership of note either with the exception of the fourth-wicket stand of Pakistani pair Iftikhar Ahmed (17) and Khushdil Shah (30) that yielded 40 runs. Litton Das and Mahmudullah chipped in with 22 and 29 respectively.

In reply, Sylhet were never in any kind of trouble after the 54-run opening wicket partnership between Tawfique Khan (33) and Parvez Hossain Emon, who remained unbeaten on a 41-ball 52, featuring three fours and as many sixes. The Titans reached their destination with 15 balls to spare.

The Titans are second in the standings with 10 points from nine games while the Riders fell to their third straight loss to remain stranded at fourth on eight points from eight matches.

Following the evening clash between Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors, BPL will move to Dhaka for the business end of the competition.