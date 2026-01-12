Over 5.5 lakh Ansar-VDP to be deployed during election: Adviser Jahangir

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that a total of 555,958 Ansar-VDP members will be deployed at 42,766 polling stations during the upcoming elections.

Of the, 13 members assigned to each centre, he said while speaking at a passing-out parade at the Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, Gazipur, on Monday.

Jahangir Alam said since August 2025, the Ansar-VDP have been making coordinated and well-planned preparations to ensure a festive and peaceful election environment.

Under the new training policy, basic training has been provided to about 56,000 Upazila/Thana Company Ansars, 255,000 VDP and TDP members, and over 3,000 Ansar Battalion members.

He added that around 450,000 members have been registered through the STDMS software for election duties.

As part of enhanced security measures, one armed Ansar member will remain on duty alongside presiding officer round the clock at each polling station.

In addition, 1,191 Ansar Battalion striking force teams, comprising 11,910 members, will be deployed nationwide to strengthen overall election security Adviser Jahangir said.

He urged the newly trained members to begin their professional lives free from corruption and guided by ethics, honesty, efficiency, humanity and a service-oriented mindset.

He also noted that the interim government has taken timely steps to ensure accountability through digital management, professional excellence, welfare initiatives, training and infrastructural development.