Canada reaffirms commitment to justice for Rohingya

Canada has said it remains steadfast in its support for efforts to advance accountability, dignity and justice for the Rohingya.

Canadian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Ajit Singh met three Rohingya survivors who will be travelling to The Hague to testify in the upcoming International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings in the landmark genocide case brought by The Gambia against Myanmar for atrocities committed against the Rohingya.

The discussion focused on the long-standing persecution and violence faced by the Rohingya in Myanmar, their ongoing struggle for rights and justice, and the importance of international accountability, said the High Commission on Monday.

The Rohingya representatives expressed their appreciation for Canada’s support, including support to ensure Rohingya victims voices are heard in the landmark ICJ case.

The High Commissioner acknowledged their courage in testifying and reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to human rights, accountability and international justice.

Bangladesh is currently hosting over 1.3 million Rohingya in Cox’s Bazar camps and Bhasan Char.