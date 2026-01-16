Barca edge Racing Santander 2–0 to reach Copa del Rey quarter-finals

Barcelona booked their place in Copa del Rey quarter-finals with a 2–0 win over second-division leaders Racing Santander on Thursday, sealing the win with two second-half goals after a stubborn contest at El Sardinero.

The breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute when Ferran Torres expertly timed his run to stay onside, collected a precise through ball and calmly rounded goalkeeper Jokin Ezkieta before rolling the ball into an empty net.

Racing pushed hard for an equaliser and came agonisingly close late on. Substitute Manex Lozano squandered a clear chance on the counter, choosing to shoot from close range instead of squaring the ball to a free teammate, allowing Barcelona goalkeeper Joan Garcia to make the save.

Moments later, Barcelona punished the miss as Lamine Yamal finished a swift counter-attack deep into stoppage time to secure the result.

Hansi Flick, keen to avoid the upset suffered by Real Madrid earlier in the week, named a near full-strength side. Barcelona controlled possession early but struggled to break down a well-organised Racing defence.

Dani Olmo missed a gilt-edged opportunity, while Garcia was alert to deny Camara Suleiman during an entertaining first half.

After taking the lead, Barcelona were forced to withstand pressure as Ezkieta kept Racing in the game with a pair of outstanding saves, denying Fermin Lopez and Robert Lewandowski in quick succession.

The hosts thought they had levelled twice in the closing stages, only for both goals to be disallowed for offside.

Barcelona now join Athletic Bilbao, Alaves, Albacete, Atletico Madrid, Real Betis, Real Sociedad and Valencia in the last eight.

The quarter-final draw will be held on Monday, with matches scheduled to take place between February 3 and 5.