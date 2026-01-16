Campaigning for ‘Yes’ in referendum is a state obligation: Adviser Nurjahan

Health and Family Welfare Adviser Nurjahan Begum on Friday said that campaigning in favor of a ‘Yes’ vote in the upcoming referendum is a collective obligation for the state.

She made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions after a discussion with district- and divisional-level health officials in Sylhet on the referendum.

“Citizens do not need to understand the constitution or the difference between the upper and lower houses. What matters is explaining how the referendum will affect their daily lives and building public opinion in favor of ‘Yes’,” she said.

She also warned that those opposed to elections would do everything possible to prevent them. “The more people we can engage, the more we can defeat anti-election and malevolent forces,” she added.

Earlier, during the meeting with divisional health officials, Nurjahan directed all officials of the Health Department to campaign for the ‘Yes’ vote. She also suggested involving NGOs alongside government offices to support the campaign.

On the sidelines, she said the opening of Sylhet District Hospital has been delayed due to staff shortages, but the issue will be resolved soon.

The discussion was chaired by District Commissioner Md. Sarwar Alam and attended by Health and Family Welfare Ministry Secretary Md. Saidur Rahman, along with health officials at district and divisional levels.