BNP never disguise in secrecy in the name of strategy: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday said that no conspiracy or propaganda can suppress the party.

”Leaders and activists of BNP have never disguised under secrecy or hidden agendas in the name of strategy.”

Speaking during a meeting with families of victims of enforced disappearance,Tarique said, ”I strongly believes that whose activists can take an uncompromising stand against injustice and oppression, no conspiracy or propaganda can suppress that party.”

Addressing the bereaved families, the BNP Chairman reiterated the party’s long-standing pledge that if BNP, with the support of the people, forms the government, it will name important roads and key state institutions after the martyrs so that future generations can remember them with pride.

”The next state and the government have so many responsibilities for those who were disappeared, martyred during the movement against fascism.”

Warning that some quarters are trying to create controversy to obstruct the democratic path, Tarique urged people of all political affiliations who believe in democracy to remain vigilant.

”Those who are trying, using various pretexts, to create controversy and once again ruin the democratic path must not be allowed to succeed.”