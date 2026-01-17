Rizwana calls for ending unnecessary honking to tackle noise pollution

Adviser for Information and Broadcasting and Environment, Forests and Climate Change Syeda Rizwana Hasan on Saturday urged people from all walks of life to refrain from unnecessary honking, stressing that public awareness and behavioural change are crucial to curbing noise pollution.

Speaking at the inauguration of a motor rally organised under Department of Environment’s Integrated and Partnership-based Project for Noise Pollution Control in Dhaka, Rizwana said needless honking has become a long-standing bad habit.

She noted that while strict enforcement of laws is important, lasting solutions depend on changing public attitudes.

The rally, jointly organised by Department of Environment and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), was held to raise awareness about noise pollution under the slogan “No More Noise Pollution, Let Healthy Life Prevail.”

It began at Manik Mia Avenue near National Parliament Building, passed through Farmgate, Karwan Bazar and Bijoy Sarani and concluded at the Department of Environment in Agargaon.

Secretary of Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Dr Farhina Ahmed attended the programme.

Rizwana said the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules, 2025 have already been gazetted, extending enforcement authority to the police alongside Department of Environment.

This, she added, enables immediate action against violators, as police remain deployed on roads throughout the day.

She pointed out that several areas of Dhaka have been declared silent zones and called for stronger monitoring in those locations.

The adviser also identified unnecessary honking and fireworks as the two main sources of noise pollution currently being targeted, noting that steps will be taken to restrict fireworks to designated areas during Pahela Baishakh.

Expressing optimism, Rizwana said ongoing initiatives to control noise pollution would continue under the next elected government.

She also appealed to media professionals to help spread awareness and urged young volunteers to play an active role in building a social movement to protect future generations from hearing-related health risks.

Director General of Department of Environment Dr Md Kamruzzaman and DMP Additional Police Commissioner Md Sarwar also spoke at the event.

Among others present were Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) Md Anisur Rahman, project director Farid Ahmed, and senior officials from the Ministry of Environment, the Department of Environment and the DMP.

The rally marked the conclusion of a 10-day awareness campaign and mobile court drives conducted at 10 key locations across Dhaka from January 5, supported by student volunteers of Green Voice.