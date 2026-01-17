OMCH interns go on strike protesting attack on fellow

Interns at Sylhet Osmani Medical College and Hospital went on work abstention on Saturday morning protesting the attack on a female intern allegedly by the relatives of a patient early Saturday.

Hospital sources said an altercation ensued between some interns and relatives of a patient over treatment at No 6 ward of the hospital around 1 am..

At one stage, a relative of a patient assaulted a female intern.

The hospital authorities handed three people including a woman to police over the attack.

Medical services have been hampered due to the strike, forcing the relatives of some patients to go to another hospital for treatment.

Additional police have been deployed on the hospital premises to avert further trouble, said Mainul Zakir, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali Police Station.

No complaint was lodged in this connection, said the OC.