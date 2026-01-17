Free, fearless media vital to Bangladesh democracy: Journalists

Editors, journalists and media leaders from across the country on Saturday underscored the vital role of a free, independent, active and fearless media in sustaining democracy, warning that any attempt to silence media organisations ultimately threatens the rights of society as a whole.

“The democratic aspiration that brings people into journalism can never be a crime,” said President of the Editors’ Council and Editor of New Age Nurul Kabir, while delivering the opening remarks at the first-ever Media Convention held at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh auditorium.

The country’s first ‘Media Convention-2026’ was jointly organised by the Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) and the Editors’ Council.

Nurul Kabir said attacks on or attempts to silence media institutions inevitably obstruct the rights of the entire society. Journalists choose the profession with a collective commitment to democracy, human rights, equality and a non-communal social order, he said.

“Those who seek to suppress institutions that serve as vehicles of democratic aspirations do so through laws, force and intimidation,” Nurul Kabir said, stressing the need for unity and collective resistance.

He said if newspapers and other media outlets cannot function independently, remain active or speak out freely, fundamental rights across society will inevitably be curtailed.

Media development and democratic development, he observed, are deeply interconnected worldwide.

The Daily Star Editor Mahfuz Anam said independent journalism ultimately benefits governments the most. “If you truly believe in independent journalism and uphold a liberal perspective, the government will be the biggest beneficiary,” he said.

“Government, remember—no one will tell you the truth. Your party colleagues will not, out of fear. The bureaucracy will not. Even the intelligence community will not. They will keep you surrounded by praise and admiration. Independent journalism is the only institution that tells you the truth,” Mahfuz Anam said.

Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman emphasised the importance of unity among journalists, warning that disputes at any time and on any issue are harmful to the profession.

He described the gathering as a significant step forward and said that regardless of differences in opinions, thoughts, ideas or ideologies, journalists must remain united and stand by one another on issues concerning media institutions, journalism and personal safety. “It is crucial to come together, to remain united, to stand by each other and to demonstrate solidarity and empathy,” he said.

Organisers said democratic values have come under sustained assault in recent times, particularly through incidents of mob violence, posing serious challenges to freedom of expression and democratic principles

Journalists at the convention highlighted the need to protect democratic space and media freedom, ensure the safety of journalists, and uphold the professional dignity and rights of media workers.

Leaders of various journalist organisations, including the Association of Television Channel Owners, Broadcast Journalist Centre, Jatiya Press Club, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists, Dhaka Union of Journalists, Dhaka Reporters Unity, Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB), Economic Reporters Forum (ERF), Photo Journalists Association and the Crime Reporters Association of Bangladesh, took part in the convention.

Journalists from outside Dhaka, along with editors, publishers, invited media professionals and columnists, also joined the programme, which aimed to project a united stance in support of independent, responsible and courageous journalism.