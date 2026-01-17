British high commissioner meets Tarique Rahman

British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cooke held a meeting with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman on Saturday evening.

The meeting took place at 5:55pm on Saturday at the BNP Chairman’s Office in Gulshan, Dhaka.

During the meeting, Sarah reaffirmed the UK’s long‑standing encouragement of free, fair, credible and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, the British High Commission in Bangladesh said in a Facebook post.

She also conveyed sincere condolences on the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was present at the meeting. Also in attendance were BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, BNP Joint Secretary General and a member of the BNP Chairman’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Humayun Kabir.